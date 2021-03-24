iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.