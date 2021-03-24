iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Southern Wealth Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,808. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

