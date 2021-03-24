iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 8,190,081 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

