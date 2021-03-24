iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $5,984,200 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.