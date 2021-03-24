Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.