Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

OTCMKTS NGACU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 80,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,830. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

