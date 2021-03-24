Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Recharge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000.

NASDAQ RCHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

