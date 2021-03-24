Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $614,000 in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BVH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

BVH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $382.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.