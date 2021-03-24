Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 210,000 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

NASDAQ TRIT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,810. Triterras, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

