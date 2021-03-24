Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

