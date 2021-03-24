Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CSR opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $910.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

