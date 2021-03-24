Investors Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,112 call options.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CommScope by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

