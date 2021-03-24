Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 call options.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.25. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

