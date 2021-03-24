Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,726 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,746.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 76,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 258,735 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,500.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

