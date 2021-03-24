Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

3/24/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

3/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/9/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

