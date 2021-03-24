Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/12/2021 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

3/10/2021 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 8,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,762. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

