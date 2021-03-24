Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

