Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.85. 3,239,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,294,652. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $177.95 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

