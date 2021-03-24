International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 187.35 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

