Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) is Pier Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums comprises 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Inter Parfums worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

