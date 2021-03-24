Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.55-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.86 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,597,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,701,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $257.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

