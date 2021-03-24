Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

INTC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,701,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $257.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

