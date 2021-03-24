Insider Selling: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells 8,152 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.71. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

