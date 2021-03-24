Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 2,057,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,224. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

