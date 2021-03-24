Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 448 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86.

NTRA opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

