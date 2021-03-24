Insider Selling: Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells 27,165 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of GBX 176.70 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 334 ($4.36). The company has a market capitalization of £868.95 million and a PE ratio of -38.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

