Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 3,518 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of H stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.