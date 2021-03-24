Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kay A. Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kay A. Schmidt sold 73 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $7,622.66.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

