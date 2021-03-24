Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 4,245 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Champy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00.

ADI stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

