Insider Buying: Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Purchases 323,076 Shares of Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) insider Richard Laufmann acquired 323,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,953.81 ($8,538.44).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.11.

About Rex Minerals

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

