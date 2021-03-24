Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 818,614 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing purchased 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, with a total value of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).
Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).
Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,104 ($27.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,413.20. The company has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.23.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.