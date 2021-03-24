Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 818,614 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing purchased 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, with a total value of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,104 ($27.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,413.20. The company has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.