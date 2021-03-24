Insider Buying: Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Insider Buys 13,450 Shares of Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) insider Paul Williamson acquired 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,953 ($13,003.66).

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £10.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.33. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

