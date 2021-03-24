Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

