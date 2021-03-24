Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €43.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.