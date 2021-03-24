Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

