Indaba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,720,000. Altimeter Growth accounts for 4.5% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000.

Shares of AGC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 9,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

