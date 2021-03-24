Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $983,160.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $983,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,204,416.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $870,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

