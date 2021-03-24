Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $60.45

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.45, but opened at $58.07. Impinj shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,755. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $332,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

