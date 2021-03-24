ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 20,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,499,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

