iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 236,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $109.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

