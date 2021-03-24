IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

IHS Markit stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

