IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

INFO opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

