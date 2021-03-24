iHeartMedia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,093 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

