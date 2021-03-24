IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.52 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022900 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048379 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.39 or 0.00609871 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066804 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00023699 BTC.
IDEX Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “
IDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
