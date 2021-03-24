IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of IDEX worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,469,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

IDEX stock opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

