IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.11.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
