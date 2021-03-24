IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

