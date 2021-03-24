iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. iCAD has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iCAD by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

