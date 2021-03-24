Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.76 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00606373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.