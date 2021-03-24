HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 57,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.