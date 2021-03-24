Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HSQVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

